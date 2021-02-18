Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 64,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,719. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84.

