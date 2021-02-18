Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.4% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 91,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,798,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $124.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,285. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.