Vanilla Network Trading 302% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00008184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 302% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.46 million and $265,504.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.00 or 0.00423713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00083836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00082728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00421942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029012 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

