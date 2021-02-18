Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 44.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.00 ($127.06).

VAR1 stock opened at €154.50 ($181.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €120.47. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.89. Varta has a twelve month low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

