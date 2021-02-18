Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 8.1%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 221,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,493,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $798.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 18.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $404,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.