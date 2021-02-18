Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Veeva Systems worth $74,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $316.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.80, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

