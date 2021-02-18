Veil Trading 25% Lower This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $834,629.37 and approximately $7,505.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,884.73 or 1.00056785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00045007 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.66 or 0.00554739 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.53 or 0.00893883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.37 or 0.00268767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00160761 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

