Veles Price Hits $0.0468 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $60,117.15 and $38.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veles has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,884.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.60 or 0.03738347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.36 or 0.00440139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $707.42 or 0.01363469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00499257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.24 or 0.00466880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00329874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00028993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,393,734 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,050 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

