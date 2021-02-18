Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

