Venus Price Reaches $89.87 (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 127.9% against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $89.87 or 0.00176098 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $765.78 million and $379.60 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,994.73 or 0.99918100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,520,529 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.