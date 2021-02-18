Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Trading Down 5.6%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 24,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 864,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

VNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Get Veoneer alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veoneer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 210,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.