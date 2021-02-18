Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.86. 10,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,813. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.24 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

