Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $409.68 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Verge has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $409.68 million and $22.47 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00437083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,430,861,266 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

