VeriCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $584,572.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0867 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $584,572.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,812.85 or 0.99862872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00045056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00162508 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000569 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002222 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,483,354 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.