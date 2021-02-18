VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00.

VRSN traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.09. The stock had a trading volume of 537,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,405. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

