VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $201.09. 537,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,405. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.02.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

