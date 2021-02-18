Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,434,000 after purchasing an additional 592,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

