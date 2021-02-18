Veros (VRS) Market Cap Reaches $254,988.85

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Veros has traded down 97.3% against the dollar. One Veros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veros has a market capitalization of $254,988.85 and $551.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00872245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030429 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.51 or 0.04922889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049556 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017380 BTC.

About Veros

Veros is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

