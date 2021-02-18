Verseon (LON:VSN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $74.00

Shares of Verseon Corp (LON:VSN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.97). Verseon shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.

About Verseon (LON:VSN)

Verseon Corporation, a pharmaceutical company, designs and develops novel therapeutics for various diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing oral anticoagulants for various cardiovascular indications with novel pharmacology; kallikrein inhibitors for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and hereditary angioedema; and novel angiogenesis inhibitors for the treatment of solid tumors.

