Verso Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verso in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). BWS Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

