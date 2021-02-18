VerusCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,846.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $34.29 million and approximately $9,846.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00373020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00079488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00083113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00083596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.04 or 0.00435792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00175675 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,790,165 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.