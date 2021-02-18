ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ViacomCBS worth $26,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $61.00 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

