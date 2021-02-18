Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.10 Million

Brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report sales of $607.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.73 million and the highest is $631.10 million. Viasat posted sales of $591.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Viasat by 9.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $281,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,927.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.