VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.82-1.87 for the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.48.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 3,750,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,740. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

