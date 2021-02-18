Vicor (VICR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Vicor to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VICR opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 548.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,628,091. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

