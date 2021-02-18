Vidulum (VDL) Market Capitalization Tops $180,038.54

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $180,038.54 and $19,487.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000804 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

