Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,210. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $582.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

