Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares fell 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 1,731,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,736,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 605,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 781,402 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.