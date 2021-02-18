Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares fell 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 1,731,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,736,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
Several research firms have weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $549.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 605,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 781,402 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.
About Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
