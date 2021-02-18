Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

VFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -347.93 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

