Vipshop (VIPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIPS stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.