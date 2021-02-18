Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was down 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.21 and last traded at $69.73. Approximately 1,532,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,263,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.03.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of -0.99.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,426 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

