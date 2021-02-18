Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,426. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

