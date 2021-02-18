Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Trading Up 5%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 1,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 54,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.60 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

