Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPCE opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

