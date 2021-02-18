Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

V stock opened at $207.51 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.32. The firm has a market cap of $405.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

