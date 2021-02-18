Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.51. 383,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,509,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

