Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Trading Down 2.4%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 1,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMACU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,575,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,050,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,049,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,031,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,235,000.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

