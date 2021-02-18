Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)’s share price traded down 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.06 and last traded at $122.74. 1,121,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 235,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Visteon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

