Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,500 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 1.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vistra worth $16,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VST stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 430,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

