Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 5.2%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.16. 677,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,133,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

