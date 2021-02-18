Vitae (VITAE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.32 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $75.32 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00007424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.