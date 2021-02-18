Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale Sells 25,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,920.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
VITL traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 759,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,485. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $43.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
