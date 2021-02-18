Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale Sells 25,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,920.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VITL traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 759,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,485. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 685,493 shares in the last quarter. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,578,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,273 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.