VMware (VMW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect VMware to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VMware stock opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.11. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

