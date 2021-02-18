VouchForMe (IPL) Price Up 80.4% This Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 80.4% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $247,001.82 and approximately $12,724.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00062098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.58 or 0.00874565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.84 or 0.04969155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00017430 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

