Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Down 7.9%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.65. 703,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 474,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $249.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

