W Green Pay Market Cap Hits $141,511.89 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $141,511.89 and $447.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

