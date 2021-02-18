W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,028 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of W.W. Grainger worth $69,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.86. 387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,574. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.