W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $23,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $372.18 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

