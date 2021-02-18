W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.95% of W.W. Grainger worth $1,522,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.15.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $372.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

