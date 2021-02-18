Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $20.40. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKRCF)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

